MAN HUNT: Police are searching for three teenage boys linked to multiple thefts in a Bundaberg suburb
Crime

Police hunt teen gang targeting Bundy suburb

Toni Benson-Rogan
4th Jan 2019 1:01 PM
POLICE are asking for assistance after three teens were seen breaking into multiple Norville homes yesterday.

Bundaberg Child Protection and Investigation Unit Senior Constable Ryan Thompson said three boys, between the ages of 13 and 15, allegedly stole property from four units, two cars and a house.

"Three male juveniles were sighted at a dwelling on Miller St about 4am,” Sen Const Thompson said.

He said the teens, who were dressed in black, ran with property from the house.

Police were contacted and conducted patrols but could not locate the boys.

He said stolen bags were located in nearby gardens on Miller and Garland Sts but money missing from the bags had not been found.

Sen Const Thompson said the incident was a warning for residents to ensure their property was secure.

"It's just a reminder, garage doors were unlocked and cars were unlocked,” he said.

An investigation into the matter was still ongoing at the time of publication.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local police or Policelink on 131 444.

