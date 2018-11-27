Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Victoria Police are hunting for a man who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman and a 10-month-old baby. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Victoria Police are hunting for a man who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman and a 10-month-old baby. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Breaking

Man on run with kidnapped baby

by Rohan Smith
27th Nov 2018 1:46 PM

A DRAMATIC police chase is unfolding in Melbourne's southeast after a man allegedly assaulted his pregnant partner and a 10-month-old child before taking the toddler and threatening harm.

Victoria Police say the man, who has not been identified, assaulted the pair in the bayside suburb of Mentone shortly after midday.

It is believed he then made threats to harm himself and the child before fleeing in an aqua or green coloured Toyota Yaris in the direction of the Monash Freeway.

Police gave chase before losing sight of the vehicle near EastLink, approximately 15km from where the alleged assault took place.

The vehicle, which has a registration number WJQ334, was last seen about 1pm.

Police issued a statement shortly before 2pm urging the public to be on the lookout for the pair but not to approach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact triple-0 immediately.

editors picks kidnapping man hunt police

Top Stories

    Gobsmacked mum films snake's long lunch on bat

    premium_icon Gobsmacked mum films snake's long lunch on bat

    Offbeat AN APPLE Tree Creek mother was gobsmacked to discover a python slowly feasting on a bat in her backyard before the school run.

    Man hospitalised fighting Deepwater blaze

    premium_icon Man hospitalised fighting Deepwater blaze

    News A man has been taken to hospital with heat-related illnesses

    ALERTS REISSUED: Deepwater fire now moving south-west

    ALERTS REISSUED: Deepwater fire now moving south-west

    News Residents in the affected areas are urged to evacuate.

    Three cars collide on Quay St

    Three cars collide on Quay St

    News Emergency services on scene

    Local Partners