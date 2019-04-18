Menu
INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries.
INFORMATION NEEDED: Police believe a white FZ Isuzu truck may have been involved in some way, and are calling for the driver to come forward to assist police with enquiries.
Police hunt for info after woman impaled on highway

Meg Gannon
18th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
POLICE are calling for information about an incident in which a woman was impaled by a metal rod along the Warrego Hwy.

A 60-year-old Laidley Heights woman was driving behind a rigid truck on February 25 when a 50cm metal rod reportedly fell off the truck and smashed through the woman's windscreen, striking her in the chest.

She was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. She has since been released and is recovering from the serious injuries.

Police have currently identified a white FZ Isuzu truck with a custom-fitted tray. They are calling out to the driver to come forward to assist the investigation.

 

Witnesses are being urged to come forward if they know anything about the incident.

If you have any information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

