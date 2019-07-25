Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police hunt for failed knife-wielding thief

by Emily Halloran
25th Jul 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for a man who attempted to rob a Southport service station with a knife.

A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, allegedly entered the Ferry Road petrol station on Friday, June 21 Aat 8pm armed with a knife and demanded a packet for cigarettes from a female employee.

The 42-year-old woman refused and the man repeated his demand before she activated an alarm.

The wannabe thief then fled on foot.

The woman was not physically injured from the incident.

Police are hunting for the man believed to be in his 20s who allegedly tried to rob a Southport service station with a knife last week.
Police are hunting for the man believed to be in his 20s who allegedly tried to rob a Southport service station with a knife last week.

Police are appealing for information from the public to try to locate the man described to be caucasian with dark eyes and a small moustache.

He was last seen wearing an abstract geometric print black and white hooded jumper with blue jeans and brown shoes.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

failed robbery nife attack robbery servo robbery

Top Stories

    Pitt: Youth unemployment down on the card

    premium_icon Pitt: Youth unemployment down on the card

    Politics SIX months after the controversial Cashless Debit Card was rolled out in the region and youth unemployment is down, according to Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

    • 25th Jul 2019 10:02 AM
    Massive moth surprises woman at Moore Park

    premium_icon Massive moth surprises woman at Moore Park

    Pets & Animals Moth catches Bundy woman by surprise

    VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite Bundy sales agent?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite Bundy sales agent?

    Property Readers nominated 52 favourites and we're looking for the number one

    Gold Coast developer snaps up 21 lots in Woodgate

    premium_icon Gold Coast developer snaps up 21 lots in Woodgate

    Council News 'It's a real boost for the Woodgate area'