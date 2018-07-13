Menu
There are reports of a stabbing at the car park of the Woolworths store in Balmain.
Crime

Police manhunt after Woolies stabbing

by Benedict Brook
13th Jul 2018 2:50 AM

POLICE are hunting for a man and a woman after a teenager was stabbed in the car park of a Woolworths supermarket in a ritzy suburb of Sydney, reportedly by strangers.

An eyewitness said there was "blood all over the floor".

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition following being wounded in his upper body.

The incident happened at a car park on Darling St in the Sydney inner west harbour side suburb of Balmain at 6.50pm on Thursday evening.

The Woolworths store on Darling St, Balmain. Picture: Erin Byrne.
After being assessed by paramedics the boy was sent by ambulance to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Woolworths has confirmed to news.com.au that the incident occurred in the car park of their Balmain store.

Channel 9 has reported that the boy was with his brother and had just been shopping when he was stabbed in the stomach and hand.

"I heard him call out 'I've been stabbed! I've been stabbed! Help me!' and I walked over and there was just blood all over the floor," an eyewitness said.

Police have said the teen did not know the attackers.

Inspector Gary Coffey said it was a "ferocious attack" and "not normally something that would occur in this area".

A crime scene was established at the car park and was being examined by specialist personnel.

"Police believe a man and woman, who aren't known to the boy, might be able to assist with inquiries," a statement said.

"The male is of caucasian appearance, 182cm tall and with ginger hair. When he was last seen the man was wearing a red jacket."

There is currently no description of the woman.

