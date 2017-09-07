Police hunt crazed driver after vicious road rage attack

ROAD RAGE: The window was shattered in the terrifying road rage incident on Windermere Rd.

A CRAZED driver has thrown a rock through the window of an elderly drivers car, hitting the man, in a shocking road rage incident.

Police are appealing for information after the 69-year-old man was assaulted on Windermere Rd.

Bargara Senior Constable Matt Tonkin told the NewsMail the serious assault happened in the early hours on Wednesday morning.

The man had turned right from Hummock Rd on to Windermere Rd just after midnight when a car drove at speed up behind him.

The car overtook and the driver slammed on his brakes causing both cars to stop.

He then approached the victim with his fists raised.

ROAD RAGE: The rock thrown through an elderly man's car window, hitting him in the shoulder. Bargara Police

The offender grabbed a large rock and threw it at the elderly man as he tried to drive around him.

Snr Cnst Tonkin said the rock smashed the window and struck the driver.

He said the rock barely missed the man's head hitting his upper left shoulder.

The 69-year-old driver was able to drive away but the offender gave chase, following him to Bargara.

The offender is described as a man about 30, being of Caucasian appearance and wearing a hi-vis shirt and blue pants on the night.

ROAD RAGE: Bargara police are appealing for witnesses after a road rage incident on Windermere Rd. Bargara Police

The car is described as a grey Toyota Corolla and police believe there was a passenger with him.

Snr Cnst Tonkin said police were not sure what the motive was behind the attack or why the offender was so upset.

He said this sort of behaviour would not tolerated and the outcome could have been far worse.

Anyone with information can contact Bargara police on 4159 1444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.