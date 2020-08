Police are hoping this woman could help their investigations.

POLICE are looking to speak to a woman who they believe could help in an investigation into a shoplifting offence.

The incident happened on Thabeban St, Avenell Heights, on Sunday, June 21 at around 1pm.

If anyone has information, they are urged not to approach the person but to call Policelink on 131 444, quoting QP number QP2001301457.