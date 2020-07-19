Police hope woman can help after cash taken from check-out

POLICE are hoping a woman can help with investigations into a case where $20 from stolen from a self-serve check-out.

The incident happened at the Maryborough St supermarket around 9.20am on Wednesday.

A woman was seen on CCTV footage taking a $20 note from the cash dispensing area that the previous patron had accidentally left after completing a cash-out transaction. Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the person pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police are investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact Police Link on 131 444 and quote QP2001481579.