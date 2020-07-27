Police hope to speak to two men in separate investigations

Police are hoping this man can help with an investigation.

POLICE are hoping the public can help them identify two men they believe can help in two separate investigations.

The first man, wearing a red jacket, may be able to assist investigations into a Woongarra St shoplifting incident on Monday, July 13 at about noon.

QP reference: QP2001450700.

Police are hoping the men in these images can help with their investigations. Contributed

In a separate incident, police are hoping a man can help officers with an investigation into a shoplifting incident on Thursday, June 18 at around 10.40am.

The incident happened on Quay St.

QP reference: QP2001266584.

If you have any information, call Police Link on 131 444.