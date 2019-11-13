Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police hold fears for missing Bundy teen

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.a
13th Nov 2019 3:25 PM

POLICE are seeking assistance to help locate an 18-year-old reported missing from Bundaberg.

Kaitlyn Graham was last seen at a Hurst Street address in Walkervale on November 9.

Police hold concerns for her welfare and believe she may be in the Hervey Bay area.

Kaitlyn is described as caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, fair complexion and brown long hair.

Police are appealing for Kaitlyn or anyone with further information to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and reference QP1902235870.

bundaberg police crimestoppers missing teen policelink
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RED SKY: Photos, video shows heat from Woodgate fires

        premium_icon RED SKY: Photos, video shows heat from Woodgate fires

        News PHOTOS and video from show smoky haze and red skies.

        • 13th Nov 2019 2:57 PM
        Woodgate residents scared as danger stops them getting home

        premium_icon Woodgate residents scared as danger stops them getting home

        News Family photos and medication loss a fear for locals

        BMX BANDIT: Former treasurer sentenced for stealing $15k

        premium_icon BMX BANDIT: Former treasurer sentenced for stealing $15k

        Crime THE former treasurer of the Bundaberg BMX club has been ordered to pay back the...