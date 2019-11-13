Police hold fears for missing Bundy teen

POLICE are seeking assistance to help locate an 18-year-old reported missing from Bundaberg.

Kaitlyn Graham was last seen at a Hurst Street address in Walkervale on November 9.

Police hold concerns for her welfare and believe she may be in the Hervey Bay area.

Kaitlyn is described as caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, fair complexion and brown long hair.

Police are appealing for Kaitlyn or anyone with further information to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and reference QP1902235870.