MISSING PERSON: Police concerned for man last seen in Bay

24th Jul 2018 1:48 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 34-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday.

Jeremy Van Der Schoot was last seen around 5pm on July 19 in Elizabeth Street, Urangan.

Missing man – Jeremy Van Der Schoot

Police and family are concerned for Mr Van Der Schoot safety and well-being and are urging anyone who may know of his current whereabouts to contact police.

Mr Van Der Schoot is described as Caucasian, 180cms tall with a proportionate build, short black hair and black beard (although this may have been shaved off).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

