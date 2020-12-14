Police help Santa reach local childcare centre

Constable Rohin Power and Constable Hannah Shaw were happy make sure that Santa arrived safely.

A POLICE escort was called for Santa’s visit to the Childers Childcare Centre.

Constable Rohin Power and Constable Hannah Shaw were happy to help out, making sure that Santa arrived safely.

It is a Childers tradition that each year, police give Santa a ride to the centre where the children eagerly await his arrival (and presents).

This year, Santa delivered books which the officers were keen to read to the children.

Constable Power read a book about the old man that swallowed a ute, an Aussie adaptation of the old woman who swallowed a horse.

Apparently, the old man also swallowed various other animals such as galahs and toads with Constable Power enthusiastically performing the appropriate noises, to the delight of his audience.

While the officers didn’t actually ask Santa for anything this year, he was happy to pose for a quick selfie on the way.

Police have reliable intel that the reindeer are resting up for Christmas.

