Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police guard unit after young family’s fire nightmare

by Judith Kerr
2nd Nov 2020 9:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A police guard is standing outside a Logan Central house gutted by fire last night.

MAN DIES IN WOODRIDGE FIRE

FAMILY MOURNS MAN AFTER HOUSE FIRE

Police tape is cordoning off the area, where a young family was evacuated after the fire broke out just after 6pm.

A police guard outside the burned unit at Kingston.
A police guard outside the burned unit at Kingston.

 

 

 

 

The units in Mayes Ave, Kingston, where a fire gutted a house last night.
The units in Mayes Ave, Kingston, where a fire gutted a house last night.

 

The young family, including a baby, is being helped by the Logan House Fire Support Network.

Police are still investigating in an effort to determine the cause.

 

 

Police at the unit this morning.
Police at the unit this morning.

An adjoining unit has minor damage and those occupants were spending the night in other accommodation.

It took fire officers more than an hour to bring the fire under control but no one was injured.

 

Originally published as Police guard unit after young family's fire nightmare

More Stories

Show More
brisbane fire young family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCEEDING STANDARDS: How region’s childcare centres stack up

        Premium Content EXCEEDING STANDARDS: How region’s childcare centres stack up

        News See the current National Quality Standard ratings for 49 local centres.

        PICS: Bundy camps outside for very worthy cause

        Premium Content PICS: Bundy camps outside for very worthy cause

        News More than $12,000 was raised through the event which saw participants hand over...

        ‘Life changing’: How guide dog transformed Bundy man’s life

        Premium Content ‘Life changing’: How guide dog transformed Bundy man’s life

        News Among the pack of the fully-accredited guide dogs was Utah, who has made the world...

        Bundy science research project receives boost

        Premium Content Bundy science research project receives boost

        News Supported by the Queensland Government, the project aims to teach members of the...