Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rescue team walks up the track at Walshs Pyramid.
A rescue team walks up the track at Walshs Pyramid.
Offbeat

Police search for two lost hikers, rescue four instead

by Danaella Wivell
28th Jul 2018 11:40 AM

POLICE were only meant to rescue two hikers when they went up Walshs Pyramid late last night, but they returned with four.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two men called police from the top of the Pyramid saying they were disoriented about 7pm.

"Three officers were sent up at 11.20pm," he said.

"They found the two men, and also found another man and a woman."

He said the four hikers were thankfully all fine.

"They were safe and well, and had no injuries. They all walked down together."

editors picks hiking pyramid qps rescue
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    CRISIS POINT: Fears more will be jobless in Bundy

    premium_icon CRISIS POINT: Fears more will be jobless in Bundy

    Politics BUNDABERG is one of Australia's unemployment hotspots and a concerned local has predicted things are going to get worse.

    'Predatory' Bundaberg pedophile preyed on girls

    premium_icon 'Predatory' Bundaberg pedophile preyed on girls

    Crime Judge sentences predator to jail term

    Inside Bargara's top selling home

    premium_icon Inside Bargara's top selling home

    News This property is the top selling house in Bundaberg

    Bundy police release photos of people they want to speak to

    Bundy police release photos of people they want to speak to

    News Officers believe trio may be able to help with investigation

    Local Partners