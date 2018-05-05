POLICE: Give cyclists breathing space

DRIVER AWARENESS: Cyclists are in the spotlight for National Road Safety Week on Saturday.

DRIVER AWARENESS: Cyclists are in the spotlight for National Road Safety Week on Saturday. AGrigorjeva

WITH roads expected to be busier than usual this long weekend, Bundaberg Police are pleading with drivers to stay safe and drive to the conditions.

The message comes on the back of National Road Safety Week, which started on Monday and honours those we have lost on Australian roads while pledging to make the driving safer for everyone.

This week Sergeant Marty Arnold, Officer in Charge Bundaberg Road Policing Unit, spoke to media to outline the themes put in place this week to help remind drivers of the road rules.

He said Saturday would focus around "Yellow Ride - Cyclists And Motorcyclists”.

"Many motorists have to understand that motorcyclists and cyclists are not always the bad people on the road, in fact a majority of them are quite law abiding,” he said.

"They are vulnerable persons on our roads and they have a right to be on the road.

"Getting as close to them as possible is one of the most dangerous things to do.”

Sgt Arnold implored drivers to give riders plenty of distance.

"Don't follow too close, give the required distance and if you have to stop and wait to give way to get around someone then so be it,” he said.

"It's not going to end your life to do that but it certainly might end theirs.”

Sgt Arnold said driver frustration against cyclists was common.

"While from time to time I do see cyclists doing the wrong thing and I know it can be very frustrating because they are putting their own lives in jeopardy, what people need to understand is that majority of riders do the right thing...” he said.

"If you hit someone on a bicycle, it is pretty much the end of life for them.”

"It's just not worth living with the fact you have killed someone for the rest of your life.”

On Sunday, the National Road Safety Week theme will focus on "Regional and Remote Road Users”.

"Remote and regional road users are high risk road users, not only because of their driving habits but simply because of the nature of the roads and traffic they travel with,” he said.

"Long drives certainly are an issue with fatigue as well as motorists doing the wrong thing like overtaking in sill places, following other vehicles too closely and just generally endangering others.”

National Road Safety Week is an initiative of SARAH (Safer Roads and Highways) and will run until Sunday.

The organisation was set up after the tragic and avoidable death of Sarah Frazer, an NRMA breakdown officer on February 15, 2013.