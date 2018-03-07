UPDATE: Teen charged after fight

A 15-YEAR-old boy has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm after an alleged violent attack, filmed by a bystander, left police feeling "disgusted".

Detective Sergeant Cameron Schneider, Officer- in-Charge Bundaberg Child Protection Investigation Unit, said the boy was involved in the alleged assault of another at Avoca on Monday night.

A video of the fight has since been circulating social media, with footage showing a the 15-year-old boy punching and kicking a 14-year-old boy before laying one final kick to his face.

Det Sgt Schneider said he was appalled by the actions displayed in the footage.

"It is disgusting," he said.

"The fact that, once again, you see this in our community- people are using multiple punches and kicks to the head, it's disgusting."

The video of the assault was uploaded to a Bundaberg forum Facebook page on Tuesday night.

The two juveniles engage in a confrontation with each the other and fight around bikes lying on the road in a dark street.

Ashley Clark

A female's voice can be heard throughout the footage pleading one of the boys to stop.

One boy continues to kick, punch and chase his victim around the bikes while the victim tries to dodge the assault, without fighting back.

The video ends after the boy kicks his victim in the head while he is on the ground.

The footage garnered more than 100 comments on Facebook with many disgusted and appalled by the attack and some labelling it as "sickening".

Det Sgt Schneider said the victim was lucky to escape with only bruising to his face and body.

"A kick to the face, that has ramifications, not only to the victim but also to the victim's family, the offender's family and the wider community," Det Sgt Schneider said.

"It's a message to anyone choosing to take part in these disgusting incidents to think before they act."

Det Sgt Schneider said both parties were known to each other and police were still investigating the reason behind the assault.

In the footage, multiple people can be seen standing around both the victim and the offender while the assault was taking place.

"We would ask the community to step in where reasonable to try to prevent these incidents from occurring," he said.

"What's concerning is the fact that people still choose to undertake in this behaviour.," Det Sgt Schneider said.