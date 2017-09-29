34°
Police follow wanted man on Bruce Highway north of M'boro

Amy Formosa
POLICE are following a man on the Bruce Highway after he ran red lights in Maryborough to avoid officers. 

The man, on the run from police, is believed to have run several red lights just before 8am. 

The vehicle, a white 2006 Nissan Nivara with registration plates 450 XGH, was allegedly stolen from a Bargara Rd Bundaberg East business about 6.30am on Thursday. 

These plates were allegedly stolen from a Palm Beach Road, Coonarr location this morning.

If anyone sights the vehicle, please do not approach the driver or any passengers and contact police.

Police made several unsuccessful attempts to try to stop the man in Maryborough before he headed north on the Bruce Highway. 

