Three arrested in 'hazardous' drug lab bust

UPDATE 9.10am

FIREFIGHTER scientific officers are on their way from Brisbane to the scene of a potential drug laboratory bust at a Sunshine Coast home. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Caloundra command officer Warren Hunter said firefighters had donned breathing apparatus and used air monitoring equipment in a bedroom of the Landsborough home. They were called to help police with "substances of interest" after Sunshine Coast Tactical Crime Squad officers raided the Idris Court property this morning. "On arrival we assisted by making the scene safe," Acting Inspector Hunter said. "We have removed the hazard for the police." He said air sampling showed there was no hazard to the community. A hose line was run into the property while firefighters investigated but they did not have to be used. "The hose lines are out as a precaution- if it is in fact a drug lab they do have the potential to explode." He said there had been no explosions while officers were there and none reported before they arrived. His crews remain at the scene this morning with police.

UPDATE 8.30AM: POLICE have arrested three people after raiding a Coast property on Tuesday morning.

Sunshine Coast Tactical Crime Squad officer-in-charge Scott Wiggins said three people taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an Idris Court home in Landsborough.

He said no one had been charged and declined to say any more about the incident.

Police and firefighters at the scene have since been coming in and out of a large green shed on the property.

