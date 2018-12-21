Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police this morning fired tasers at a man in Rockhampton after he threatened them with a shovel
Police this morning fired tasers at a man in Rockhampton after he threatened them with a shovel Rob Wright
Crime

Police fire tasers on man attacking them with a shovel

Michelle Gately
by
21st Dec 2018 8:13 AM | Updated: 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in police custody after attempting to rob a service station at knife-point this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the man threatened a service station attendant with a knife about 6am this morning at the Caltex on Dean St.

When the worker challenged the man, he fled and was later found by police in Waterloo St.

The Caltex on Dean St was the site of an attempted armed robbery this morning.
The Caltex on Dean St was the site of an attempted armed robbery this morning. Morning Bulletin

The spokesperson said police were forced to taser the man when he threatened them with a shovel.

The man was not harmed, but is being examined at the Rockhampton Hospital as a precaution.

The man is expected to be charged later this morning.

More Stories

armed robbery editors picks rockhampton crime tmbbreakingnews tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Aussie solar capital could be in the dark about safety risk

    premium_icon Aussie solar capital could be in the dark about safety risk

    Business POORLY installed solar panels could be putting thousands of Bundaberg homes at risk as a recent national audit reveals a fifth of inspected units were unsafe.

    Ancient Aboriginal wisdom healing modern wounds

    premium_icon Ancient Aboriginal wisdom healing modern wounds

    Community Ancient practices getting traumatic lives on track

    Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    premium_icon Bright light farewelled: Rare illness claims beautiful teen

    News 'Always up to something fun and always laughing'

    Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    premium_icon Rural firey charged with lighting fire in Rosedale

    Crime Dominic Pope pleads not guilty to four offences

    Local Partners