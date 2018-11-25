Menu
The man was not injured. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
News

Police ‘shoot at knifeman’ in park

by Frank Chung
25th Nov 2018 4:00 PM

Police have fired a gunshot while arresting a man who reportedly attempted to attack a group of people with a knife in a Sydney park on Sunday afternoon.

A spokeswoman confirmed NSW Police were called to Marrickville Park on Fraser Street at about 3pm "after reports of a man armed with a knife".

"Police attended and confronted the man, a shot was fired by an officer however no one was injured," she said. "He was taken into custody and conveyed to Newtown Police Station. A crime scene has been established and an investigation has commenced."

Police declined to give any more information about man, who has not yet been charged. Fairfax reports a large section of the south-east corner of the park has been cordoned off.

One user on Twitter wrote, "Just saw someone get shot in Marrickville Park! Like 10 police surrounding him and a bunch of kids watching."

Another said they drove past "to see all hell breaking lose with officers holding someone down while nearby a large group was having a picnic".

More to come.

