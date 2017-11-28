Police find woman's drugs on back seat of friend's car

PIPE DOWN: Nicole Fischer, 36, pleaded guilty to the possession meth, marijuana and drug utensils including a glass pipe.

PIPE DOWN: Nicole Fischer, 36, pleaded guilty to the possession meth, marijuana and drug utensils including a glass pipe. Martin Sykes

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

NICOLE Fischer's bags were on the back seat of a girlfriend's car when police stopped the driver and searched the car and bags.

Her friend had been stopped just up the road from where Fischer lived, and on the way to pick her up when Bundaberg police intercepted the car.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard that a small amount of methylamphetamine and marijuana were found in the bags.

Fischer admitting the drugs were hers.

Fischer, 36, pleaded guilty to the possession of both drugs on Friday, September 15; and possession of drug utensils including a glass pipe.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police at 8.50pm saw a car accelerate away on the Bargara Road and intercepted the car.

It's driver, a woman named Colleen, had seemed nervous and told officers she was on her way to pick up her friend, and that the three bags on the back seat belonged to Ms Fischer.

A search of the bags found 8.4g of marijuana and 0.4g of ice, a glass pipe and other items.

The woman phoned Fischer who soon after arrived at the car on foot.

Snr Cnst Bland said Fischer made admissions, saying she smoked both methylamphetamine and marijuana, and had used the pipe to smoke the meth.

Fischer had no criminal history.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Fischer had been co-operative with police and was eligible to do drug diversion.

She was released on a $500 six-month good-behaviour bond and must attend a drug assessment session.

A conviction was recorded.