Police find syringes, pipes and drugs during search of car

Lucinda Blythe Slack appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court after police found used pipes, syringes and drugs in her possession.

High school graduations are usually a time for celebration, but one mum sadly didn’t make it to her child’s ceremony and instead faced a number of drug-related offences.

Police intercepted Lucinda Blythe Slack on November 19, when she was on her way to see her child graduate from high school.

But she never made it to the school after police found two used pipes, uncapped syringes, 0.2g of meth and 0.8g of cannabis in her possession.

The defendant then failed to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis (BAS) despite requests to do so.

Pleading guilty to the charges, Slack declined the drug diversion program and her solicitor said his client only used the drugs recreationally.

The court heard the defendant had previously been working as a carer for five years in Townsville and prior to that, as a courier for seven years.

Now receiving Centrelink payments, Slack moved back to the Bundaberg region last year to assist her father after her mother had passed away.

With one dated charge listed on her criminal history from when the defendant was 17-years-old, Magistrate Andrew Moloney didn’t consider it relevant.

Now aged 41-years-old, Slack was told by the Magistrate that someone of her age “should know better” and “rethink your lifestyle.”

The defendant was fined a total of $1600 (referred to SPUR), received a six-month driving disqualification and no conviction was recorded.

All items were also forfeited for destruction.