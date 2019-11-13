Menu
Bundaberg Police Station.
Police find suspected meth in afternoon traffic stop

Crystal Jones
by
13th Nov 2019 9:26 AM
AN AFTERNOON traffic stop turned up a disturbing find when police discovered what they believe is meth.

Police say they intercepted a grey Mitsubishi Lancer on Totten St, Kepnock at 1pm Monday. 

A search was conducted and police located 3.5g of crystals believed to be meth, clip seal bags, a straw and electric scales. 

The woman was given a notice to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 1 after being charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possessing a utensil.

