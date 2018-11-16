Menu
The case was heard in Mackay Magistrates Court. Luke Mortimer
Police find miniature cannon in raid at Blacks Beach home

Luke Mortimer
16th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
MACKAY police raided the home of a Blacks Beach man and charged him with the possession of a working miniature cannon.

Jason Stewart Furini found himself forced to appear before Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old man, on probation for unrelated offending, pleaded guilty to the serious offence of unlawfully possessing a Category A weapon.

However, Furini told police officers he planned to use the item, bought online at eBay, to complement a hobby building model boats.

Prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott told Magistrate Mark Nolan that police had executed a Police Powers and Responsibilities Act search warrant on September 12.

"Police attended an address in Blacks Beach," she said.

"The defendant was found there. He was detained. He was read his rights and cautions. Police asked the defendant if there was anything he wished to declare.

"Police commenced searching the dwelling. They located a wooden box inside a locked cabinet and inside that police located a working miniature cannon."

Black gunpowder and a jar of steel ball bearings were also found, Sgt Scott said.

"Police located instructions, also, on how to load and fire the cannon."

Furini told police he bought the cannon to "have a bit of fun", but had no lawful reason to own the "weapon".

In court, Furini, who appeared unrepresented, told Mr Nolan: "I build wooden boats". He indicated the cannon would have formed part of a diorama.

Mr Nolan considered a very early plea of guilty. He told Furini that the cannon may be considered legal in some parts of the world, but it was not the case in Queensland.

Mr Nolan fined Furini $350 and a conviction was recorded.

