IN CUSTODY: The white Wilson Staff golf bag containing a set of clubs.

GONE golfing and went a little off course?

Bundaberg police found a white Wilson Staff golf bag containing a set of clubs discarded on Bourbong St between Targo and Tantitha Sts on Monday.

If you think the golfing goodies might be yours and you can prove ownership, phone Bundaberg Police Station 4153 9133, and quote the reference number QP1700889323.