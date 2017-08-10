Police find drugs, wads of cash during search

BUNDABERG police have seized drugs and cash after pulling a car over in Bundaberg West today.
Police stopped the car, with two male occupants, on Macleod St about 3.20am.
They found methylamphetamine, a drug utensil and money during a subsequent search of the vehicle.
A Gladstone man, 47, was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of a drug offence. He will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 11.
A Gladstone man, 35, will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 8 on one count of possessing drug utensils.
Bundaberg Acting Inspector Michael Bishop said police would continue to target drug offenders.
"This is a great example of some of the work being performed by police on a daily basis, to minimise the harm of drugs in our community.”