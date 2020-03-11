Menu
Drug paraphernalia. Needle. Syringe. Drugs. Injecting. Generic image.
Police find drugs, utensils in search

Geordi Offord
Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
WHEN police arrived at Brodie William John Burgess’ home looking for someone they found more than what they were looking for.

Burgess, 28, pleaded guilty to six charges including possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils in Bunaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court on October 18 police went to a Bundaberg home to search for a person they were looking for.

During the search police found items including clip seal bags, four pipes and a syringe and needle.

Police also found 0.1g of ice and some marijuana.

Sgt Burgess told the court Burgess told police both the marijuana and the ice belonged to him and needle had recently been used.

Sgt Burgess told the court four days later on October 22, police executed a search warrant at Burgess’ home where they found four metal ice pipes.

Burgess’ lawyer Lani Olafsson told the court her client was engaging with the organisation Bridges to get assistance with his drug use.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Burgess’ plea of guilty and his co-operation with police.

Mr Moloney also took into account Burgess had taken steps to address his drug use.

Burgess was fined $900 and a conviction was not recorded.

