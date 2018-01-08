Police find drug needle in mum's handbag

A 29-YEAR-OLD mum who said she was "trying to get her life back on track” and her "family back together” has been fined $400 after police found a used syringe in her handbag.

Emilee Rose Bullpitt told police she had recently used the needle to inject amphetamines after police officers found the capped syringe during a search of her home on December 6 last year.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, Bullpitt declined probation and instead accepted the $400 fine, telling the magistrate she was trying to sort herself out and wanted to deal with her issues herself.