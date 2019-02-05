Police find butterfly knife, bong in man's car

A BUNDABERG man who was busted by police with drugs and a bong in his car has been fined $600.

Sam McPhail appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with possessing a pipe that had been used, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a category-M weapon.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police found 1g of marijuana when they searched McPhail's car.

Officers also found a water bottle that had been used as a bong and a "butterfly knife”.

Butterfly knives have handles that rotate around the tang of the knife and conceal the blade when they're closed.

No conviction was recorded.