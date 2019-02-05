Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BONG BUST: Police found a bong, marijuana and a butterfly knife in McPhail's car.
BONG BUST: Police found a bong, marijuana and a butterfly knife in McPhail's car. DigitumDei/thinkstock
News

Police find butterfly knife, bong in man's car

5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man who was busted by police with drugs and a bong in his car has been fined $600.

Sam McPhail appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with possessing a pipe that had been used, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a category-M weapon.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police found 1g of marijuana when they searched McPhail's car.

Officers also found a water bottle that had been used as a bong and a "butterfly knife”.

Butterfly knives have handles that rotate around the tang of the knife and conceal the blade when they're closed.

No conviction was recorded.

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    $25k council scholarship helps Leticia build bright career

    premium_icon $25k council scholarship helps Leticia build bright career

    Business SET to follow in her father's footsteps, 17-year-old Leticia Kyle is kick-starting the career of her dreams

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Daughter watches on as rapist father gets nine year's jail

    premium_icon Daughter watches on as rapist father gets nine year's jail

    Crime Man rapes daughter in motel room, threatens to kill her

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    CBD stores step into modern market with a move to online

    premium_icon CBD stores step into modern market with a move to online

    Business Nathans Boutique first to put its best foot forward

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM