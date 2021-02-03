Menu
Scott Graham Smith pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock
Crime

Police find ‘ball of marijuana’ inside car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2021 6:00 PM
A man has faced court after police searched a vehicle at Bundaberg and found a “ball of marijuana” inside a bag in the front passenger footwell.

Scott Graham Smith pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said police intercepted a vehicle driving at Bundaberg at 2.25am on December 6 last year, and detained all occupants for the purposes of a search.

Ms Lane said police found a bag, belonging to Smith, in the front passenger footwell, which contained a “ball of marijuana” weighing 0.3g.

She said Smith told police the marijuana was his and used for personal use.

Smith was fined $500 with a criminal conviction recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

