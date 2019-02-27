Police stumble on drug operation

Police have allegedly seized a small-scale hydroponic set-up while looking for someone else. Picture: (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

POLICE north of Brisbane have stumbled across a small-scale hydroponic set-up while searching for a woman over unrelated offences.

Police were allegedly invited into the home in Bestmann Ave, Bongaree on Sunday by the woman's partner, a 36-year-old man, when they became suspicious.

Senior sergeant Peter Thompson said officers declared an emergency search warrant when their "spidey senses" started tingling.

"We were looking for his female partner to assist with our inquiries for an investigation into unrelated offences," he said.

"They were invited in by the resident … we were looking for her so he had no reason to not to welcome us.

"Something must have given the suggestion it was there, either a smell or sight, so they declared an emergency search."

Police allegedly found what they describe as a small hydroponic set-up in the house. They then seized 11 cannabis plants, approximately 250g of the drug and utensils.

The man was charged with possession and production of dangerous drug offences and is due to appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on March 19.

Sen Sgt Thompson urged members of the public to dob in suspicious behaviour to police.

"Often with hydroponic set ups, light and air quality need to be managed," he said.

"Lighting may mean blanking off external windows so people can't see in and they use ultraviolet lights to control the volume of light.

"Similarly, air needs to be moved through the room. Quite often it gets vented out through a window, which can mean an electric fan installed into a window or wall, or a rudimentary plastic pipe poked out the window."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.