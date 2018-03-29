Menu
FAREWELL: Senior Constable Fred Foster says goodbye to Bundaberg police officers.
POLICE FAREWELL: First on scene says goodbye

29th Mar 2018 4:40 PM

BEING one of the first on scene to a serious crash has been life for Senior Constable Fred Foster.

His first responder role has come with many challenges and hardships but also, the police officer said, the ability to help others was something he enjoyed.

"It's a job you either love or you don't and I have thankfully enjoyed it- I will miss it,” Snr Const Foster said.

It's been over 35 years since the Bundaberg police officer started with the Queensland Police Service and yesterday, he was farewelled by colleagues as he sets off on retirement.

"I started at Logan, then I moved to Childers and spent nearly 20 years there before coming to Bundaberg,” he said.

Snr Const Foster said over the decades, there were aspects of his work that had been extremely "confronting”, including attending the car crashes of people he knew well.

"It is something you just cope with,” he said.

But the job also had many highs and the local officer said he would miss his crew and the camaraderie experienced in the force.

To those who were thinking about joining the QPS, Snr Const Foster said he encouraged them to give it a go.

"It's a worthwhile job, it's not an easy job, but it is a worthwhile job,” he said.

FAREWELL: Senior Constable Fred Foster has served 35 years and seven months with Queensland Police Service in a career devoted to serving on the road in a first response capacity.
