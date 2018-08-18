Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are calls to establish a hemp industry in the South Burnett.
There are calls to establish a hemp industry in the South Burnett. OpenRangeStock
Crime

Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

Tahlia Stehbens
by
18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STEPHEN Maxwell MacKenzie faced court yesterday after police located a number of marijuana plants on his property.

MacKenzie had been charged with one count of possessing dangerous drugs, once count of producing dangerous drugs, one count of possessing used utensils of pipes and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

About 3pm on May 31, police attended the Lowmead address in relation to a different matter but instead found extensive marijuana products, including 22 potted marijuana plants that were lining the driveway.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said police located a plant at the front door, which was open at the time of arrival, and located further remnants of the substance after entering the dwelling.

"On arrival to the dwelling officers observed a cannabis plant growing in the ground at the front door, which was open at the time of arrival,” Sen Const Klaassen said.

Marijuana seedlings found on the property totalled 211, and 200g of dried marijuana was located in a cupboard at the dwelling along with a water pipe.

A total 234 marijuana plants were located. The defendant said they were used for personal pain relief purposes.

The 51-year-old defendant said the reason he had grown so many plants was because most of his crop had died during his first attempt at growing the substance.

MacKenzie's solicitor Charlotte Carrodus said the defendant had tried a number of legal pain relief methods for his gout over the past 10 years but, after receiving no relief and further side affects, had found marijuana to be the only useful treatment method.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring handed MacKenzie a $2000 fine.

No conviction was recorded.

bundaberg magistrates court cannabis lowmead marijuana pot plants
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    REVEALED: When Bundy's new emergency dept will open

    premium_icon REVEALED: When Bundy's new emergency dept will open

    Health BUNDABERG, the wait is nearly over for the opening of the region's second emergency department.

    • 18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Princess's royal jewels on show in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Princess's royal jewels on show in Bundaberg

    Whats On Special piece of history in the Rum City

    • 18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Pharmacy plans unveiled at IWC Bundaberg

    premium_icon Pharmacy plans unveiled at IWC Bundaberg

    News The pharmacy is set to open late this month

    • 18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    President of Bundy RSL pulls up stumps

    premium_icon President of Bundy RSL pulls up stumps

    News Helen Blackburn to carry out role

    • 18th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners