Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

OpenRangeStock

STEPHEN Maxwell MacKenzie faced court yesterday after police located a number of marijuana plants on his property.

MacKenzie had been charged with one count of possessing dangerous drugs, once count of producing dangerous drugs, one count of possessing used utensils of pipes and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

About 3pm on May 31, police attended the Lowmead address in relation to a different matter but instead found extensive marijuana products, including 22 potted marijuana plants that were lining the driveway.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said police located a plant at the front door, which was open at the time of arrival, and located further remnants of the substance after entering the dwelling.

"On arrival to the dwelling officers observed a cannabis plant growing in the ground at the front door, which was open at the time of arrival,” Sen Const Klaassen said.

Marijuana seedlings found on the property totalled 211, and 200g of dried marijuana was located in a cupboard at the dwelling along with a water pipe.

A total 234 marijuana plants were located. The defendant said they were used for personal pain relief purposes.

The 51-year-old defendant said the reason he had grown so many plants was because most of his crop had died during his first attempt at growing the substance.

MacKenzie's solicitor Charlotte Carrodus said the defendant had tried a number of legal pain relief methods for his gout over the past 10 years but, after receiving no relief and further side affects, had found marijuana to be the only useful treatment method.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring handed MacKenzie a $2000 fine.

No conviction was recorded.