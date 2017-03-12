Police: driver caught thanks to help

Police thank the Bundaberg community for information that helped charge a man with a string of driving offences recently.

WITH the help of the Bundaberg community, police were able to nab the offender of a string of criminal driving activity recently.

Senior Constable Carl Grotaers said as a result of helpful public information received via Crimestoppers, a 27-year-old Bundaberg South man had been charged with one count of evade police, two counts of driving whilst disqualified and two counts of driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle with false plates attached.

"He has been issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and his vehicle has been impounded,” snr const Grotaers said.

"Bundaberg police would like to thank those who provided the information which was necessary to identify and locate the offender and his vehicle and prevent further offending.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.