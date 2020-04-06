Cr Honor shocked by number of people out and about in Bundy

AS THE state's total reached 907 confirmed cases of coronavirus yesterday, the public are again being urged to take social distancing and restrictions seriously.

Bundaberg's division 3 councillor Wayne Honor had to go to the Friendlies Hospital on Friday with his wife, as she was having tests done.

The recently re-elected councillor said the amount of movement in Bundaberg's main street and outlining areas made it clear that the severity of the situation and message was not getting through to some people.

"This is the most important time in history … in my lifetime I've never known anything of the likes and I think that Bundaberg is yet to really come to grips with how serious this issue is," Cr Honor said.

"It's really up to our media, our council when it gets formed and the disaster committee, to have discussions on how we really get people to realise that they have to self-isolate as much as possible and it does alarm me.

"I think things have to change because I think in the main street of Bundaberg today (Friday) when I drove along there, there wasn't a park available right down the CBD and at Bunnings, I saw there was more people in the carpark than I have ever seen since it opened."

The plea comes after photographs were released of shoppers at Brisbane's Jan Powers Farmers Market on Saturday, ignoring social distancing precautions that the event organisers had stipulated hours earlier.

Jan Power's Farmers Markets director Astrid Gates, published a post on Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

"We are ultimately trying to support the 70 - 90 small businesses … the farmers who rely on us for their livelihood," Ms Gates said.

"In discussion with the police this morning it has been recommended we limit the numbers entering the market at any one time, as with the procedures that are going to be adopted by the supermarkets and we will be reviewing the logistics of these and any other further measures during the week."

State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said QPS would take action if blatant or wilful breaches had occurred.

"I urge everyone to practice social distancing and good hygiene for their own health and to help slow the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"Compliance checking of non-essential businesses and people in quarantine will continue as necessary.

"Police will not be going door-to-door to check on random residences for compliance unless an issue has been identified or complaints need follow up action."

Individuals who do not comply with quarantine directions, will face penalties of up to $13,345 and $66,672.50 for organisations. On the spot fines may also apply.

For all restrictions, visit health.qld.gov.au.