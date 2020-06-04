Menu
The Dog Squad Unit helped track down a woman located on a Tengarie property last night. PHOTO: File.
News

Police dog tracks down woman on Yengarie property

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
4th Jun 2020 11:21 AM
A POLICE dog was used to track down a woman who was allegedly found on a Yengarie property last night.

She has since been charged with a range of drug and property offences.

Maryborough police and officers from the Dog Squad Unit were called to the Pohlmann Rd home around 7.50pm last night after a resident allegedly found the woman on her property.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said the woman left the property after being confronted by the resident.

"She was located a short while later by an officer from the Dog Squad Unit," Snr Const Ryan said.

Police questioned the 19-year-old Bundaberg woman and arrested her.

She was transported to Maryborough watch house and charged with multiple offences.

These included attempted enter dwelling, enter premises and commit an indictable offence, stealing, possession of drugs and failing to dispose of a needle and syringe.

Snr Const Ryan said the woman is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 23.

