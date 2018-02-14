Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police: Do you know this man?

Bundaberg Police wish to speak to this man.
Bundaberg Police wish to speak to this man. Ashley Clark

POLICE are appealing to the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said Bundaberg Police believed the person pictured in the image might be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing.

The incident happened at Courtice Dr, Bargara on Tuesday, February 6 at about 4.30pm .

Police have warned not to approach anyone displayed in these images.

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1800238484.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Topics:  crime police stealing

Bundaberg News Mail
Businessman gives homeless robbery victim $400

Businessman gives homeless robbery victim $400

A HOMELESS Bundaberg man has reluctantly taken a gift of $400 from an anonymous businessman.

Valentine's message couple now have a bub

LOVELY: Amy Page and Chevy Datlen with baby Hunter.

Public declaration of love in sand

Pitt rumoured to be part of delegation to approach Joyce

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Nationals MPs poised to move against leader

Sunken trawler Dianne finally removed from the ocean floor

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service searched for excess debris today.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service searched for excess debris.

Local Partners