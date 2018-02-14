Police: Do you know this man?

Bundaberg Police wish to speak to this man.

POLICE are appealing to the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said Bundaberg Police believed the person pictured in the image might be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing.

The incident happened at Courtice Dr, Bargara on Tuesday, February 6 at about 4.30pm .

Police have warned not to approach anyone displayed in these images.

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1800238484.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.