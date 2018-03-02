Menu
The boat sunk in the Burnett River.
News

Police divers find sunken boat in Burnett River

1st Mar 2018 5:00 PM

POLICE have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding a vessel that sank in the town reach of the Burnett River this week.

A police spokesman said police divers travelled from Brisbane today and, in company with water police from Hervey Bay and Maritime Safety Queensland, searched the river and found the boat.

"They dived a stretch of approximately 2km downstream from the boat ramp on the northern side," he said.

"They located a sunken, approximately 30ft timber motor cruiser called Serenity.

"The owners were able to be located and notified."

Nobody was on board at the time the boat sank and there were no suspicious circumstances, the police spokesman confirmed.

Bundaberg News Mail
