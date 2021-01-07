Police discover offending in aftermath of mate’s fatal crash

Wylie Ethan Moon was fined and disqualified from driving after committing offences before a crash that killed his mate Beau Roberts.

Wylie Ethan Moon was fined and disqualified from driving after committing offences before a crash that killed his mate Beau Roberts.

It started as a motorbike ride with a mate but for one Bundaberg rider it would end with his friend mortally wounded and police laying a string of charges against him.

When police attended the scene of the crash that killed Beau Roberts they discovered his mate and riding partner Wylie Ethan Moon had committed offences which would land him in court.

Moon pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving while disqualified by a court order, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and driving with paper number plates.

The court heard Moon was riding a motorbike with Beau Roberts at Alloway on November 2, before Roberts suffered fatal injuries in a crash with another vehicle.

Police were called to the scene where they saw two motorbikes – one of them being the one involved in the crash.

The other was a red Honda which was ridden by Moon.

When he spoke to police it was ascertained he was riding the bike behind Roberts and licence checks also revealed Moon was unlicensed after previously being disqualified in court.

Beau Roberts died in November last year after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash at Alloway.

Police saw the motorbike had laminated plates attached to the rear and checks found the plates did not belong to the vehicle they were attached to.

Moon’s bike was also unregistered and uninsured.

“No doubt for Mr Moon, it was an extremely tragic incident and today’s not even going to go anywhere near what he’s been going through since his friend at the time sustained such injuries,” police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Moon’s plea of guilty as well as the facts and circumstances.

Moon received a total of $1900 in fines and was disqualified from holding a licence for two years.

More stories

Woman loses brother, partner in separate crashes

Identity revealed: Motorbike rider loses fight for life

ROAD TOLL: Police beg motorists to remember the fatal five