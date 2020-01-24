Police disappointed in Stopper’s result

OFFICER-in-charge of Bundaberg’s Road Police Unit said it was “disappointing” some motorists were endangering themselves and other road users.

Sergeant Marty Arnold gave updated figures on a traffic operation held in Kendalls Flat last Friday, during which 1150 roadside breath tests were completed.

There were eight charges of drug driving as a result of 57 drug tests, and one charge where a motorist refused to supply a drug specimen. There were 19 traffic infringement notices, two charges of possessing dangerous drugs, and one drug utensil charge.

“With the forthcoming end of school holidays and the Australia Day long weekend we expect more traffic on the road and urge motorists to drive responsibly, take regular breaks and drive to the road conditions,” Sgt Arnold said.