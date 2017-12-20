Menu
Police desperate for more information on brutal attack

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford.
Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford.
Emma Reid
by

WITH no definite leads police, are desperate for new information following the vicious assault of a 90-year-old Childers man.

Doug Dilger was attacked in his North St home between between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford yesterday asked that any drivers with dash cam footage taken in Childers around the time of the bashing to come forward.

Det Insp Pettiford said the smallest piece of information could help find the person responsible for the "brutal attack”.

He said a male person who was Caucasian in appearance and wearing a skin-coloured stocking over his head entered the rear of Mr Dilger's home via an unlocked door.

"He assaulted Mr Dilger by punching him several times to the head,” Det Insp Pettiford said.

"He stole money off Mr Dilger and escaped.

"Mr Dilger subsequently managed to get out to the front of his house where he flagged a person down.”

Emergency services were then called.

"We are hoping people may have come through (Childers) with a dash cam,” he said.

"It could be a breakthrough for us.

"Any motorist travelling through the main street, the Bruce Highway, between 4pm and 7.30pm on Friday, December 15, if they could come forward with their dash cam.”

Det Ins Pettiford also pleaded with anyone who may have been staying at the RV park around the corner from the attack to contact police.

"We have several lines of inquiry, but nothing definite,” he said.

"It's just so important for people to come forward even with a little bit of information.

"It's a serious matter to us and the community and we need it solved as soon as possible.”

He said police believed the attack was targeted and not random.

Mr Dilger has been transfer to a Brisbane Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

If you relevant information or relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, contact police on 4153 9111 or 1800 333 000.

