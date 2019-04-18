Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Queensland Fire and Rescue
Generic Queensland Fire and Rescue
News

Police declare emergency after truck rolls, leaking diesel

by JULIA BRADLEY
18th Apr 2019 11:08 AM

AN emergency situation has been declared after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway, causing a gas leak.

Traffic is backing up at the intersection of Woolcock St and Ingham Rd with the truck on its side in the northbound lane.

Queensland Police are investigating, with the truck's diesel tank reportedly leaking.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said they received the call about 10.20am to attend the intersection at Cosgrove to reports of a truck rollover.

"Paramedics are assessing two patients on the scene who are out of their vehicles," the spokeswoman said.

"There are no injuries at this stage."

A 600-metre exclusion zone has been set up around the incident.

More to come.

emergency police truck roll over

Top Stories

    Couch surfing race puts spotlight on youth homelessness

    premium_icon Couch surfing race puts spotlight on youth homelessness

    News THE race to raise awareness for youth homelessness was yesterday run for the first time run in Bundy.

    Hinkler election battleground: LNP stronghold inside view

    premium_icon Hinkler election battleground: LNP stronghold inside view

    Politics Call for policy to address living cost pressures

    Man leaves the scene after 'sickening' bike crash

    premium_icon Man leaves the scene after 'sickening' bike crash

    News Concerned neighbours rush to scene of crash