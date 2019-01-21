Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WA Police says the incident is ongoing. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
WA Police says the incident is ongoing. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
News

Suburb in lockdown as cops tackle siege

by Ben Graham
21st Jan 2019 3:45 PM

Neighbours are waiting anxiously for answers as a siege situation is unfolding in Perth's southeast, after reports a couple making threats.

Officers are currently attempting to speak to the occupants of a home in the suburb of Martin and have cordoned off the area.

A spokeswoman for WA Police told news.com.au officers were called to a house on Douglas Road near the intersection of Warfield Place about 9am to help another agency that was also in attendance.

Police negotiators have arrived on scene to speak with couple.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services' Hazmat unit, paramedics and firefighters are on standby at the siege.

More to come

More Stories

cops lockdown perth police siege

Top Stories

    Big things for Bundy as Bill puts us on his radar

    premium_icon Big things for Bundy as Bill puts us on his radar

    Opinion Positive outlook for the region as Bill Shorten makes his way to Bundy.

    Passion for wine flows

    premium_icon Passion for wine flows

    News Dry conditions makes for great grape season

    LNP donation link to NAIF board

    premium_icon LNP donation link to NAIF board

    Politics Three out of six board members are linked to donations

    • 21st Jan 2019 3:55 PM
    BUSTED: Cops find throwing knives, axes in Bundy man's car

    premium_icon BUSTED: Cops find throwing knives, axes in Bundy man's car

    Crime A court heard cops found knives, axes and syringes in Soar's car

    • 21st Jan 2019 3:45 PM