KAP candidate may have uncovered a local crime operation
LEICHHARDT candidate Daniel McCarthy has had his stolen campaign trailer returned - and busted a potential crime racket in the process.
The Katter's Australian Party political hopeful received a tip-off from a supporter about the location of his trailer after it was stolen from Reservoir Rd at Kanimbla on Friday night.
"I handed the information to police and they issued a search warrant," he said.
A Queensland Police spokesman said a 56-year-old man was due to face court over the matter on Tuesday next week.
He was also charged over a second stolen trailer allegedly found on his property during the search.