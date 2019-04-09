Menu
Katter's Australia Party candidate for Leichhardt Daniel McCarthy has had one of his campaign trailers returned by Cairns police after it was stolen from Reservoir Road in Kanimbla. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Politics

KAP candidate may have uncovered a local crime operation

by Chris Calcino
9th Apr 2019 10:27 AM
LEICHHARDT candidate Daniel McCarthy has had his stolen campaign trailer returned - and busted a potential crime racket in the process.

The Katter's Australian Party political hopeful received a tip-off from a supporter about the location of his trailer after it was stolen from Reservoir Rd at Kanimbla on Friday night.

"I handed the information to police and they issued a search warrant," he said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a 56-year-old man was due to face court over the matter on Tuesday next week.

He was also charged over a second stolen trailer allegedly found on his property during the search.

federal election 2019 kap

