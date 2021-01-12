Menu
People wait in their cars to be tested at the Hervey Bay fever clinic.
Health

Police, council called to manage traffic as testing soars

Lacee Froeschl
12th Jan 2021 1:50 PM
Local police and councils were called in to help Wide Bay fever clinics with traffic management across the three-day lockdown period as demand for COVID-19 testing soared.

Nearly 2000 tests were completed at public and private clinics from Friday morning to Monday night.

It came with the confirmation of the Brisbane quarantine hotel worker who tested positive to the UK strain of the virus.

'Record' presentations to Coast fever clinics in lockdown

UPDATED: More wastewater samples test positive for COVID-19

Hervey Bay recorded the most with 950 tests, followed by Bundaberg's 570 and Maryborough's 429.

Up until 7am on Tuesday, 40,305 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Wide Bay.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman thanked people for their understanding, co-operation and patience as they responded to the public health alert.

"A huge thanks to our awesome staff, whether at our fever clinics or in our hospitals," they said.

"Many of them had to mobilise on short notice to meet the significantly increased demand and they had to adjust to new temporary procedures to ensure we could keep our community safe."

The Hervey Bay fever clinic is located at the council carpark adjacent to St Stephen's Hospital corner of Nissen Street and Medical Place, Urraween, and is open from 7.30am to 5.30pm each day.

The Maryborough fever clinic is located at Maryborough Hospital with its entrance off Yaralla Street and is open from 7.30am to 5.30pm.

The Bundaberg clinic is located at the Recreation Precinct (AgroTrend Grounds), entry via Kendalls Road, Branyan, and is open from 7.30am to 5.30pm.

coronavirus fraser coast covid-19 fraser coast covid-19 wide bay
