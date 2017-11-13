Police continue to look for gun after shooting

POLICE have charged a 31-year-old man with entering a Targo St unit where shots were allegedly fired in a disturbance that left two people wounded.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said police were still trying to piece together exactly what happened about 8.30pm Friday night.

Police believe two shots were fired, leaving the 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A 29-year-old man was later found in a McIlwraith St with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck.

The woman was treated before discharging herself from Bundaberg Hospital, while the man was flown to Brisbane with non-life threatening injuries.

"We're still speaking to a number of persons of interest who we believe may have been at the premise at the time and some have assisted with our inquires so far,” Det Snr Sgt Bishop said.

"There's been a 31-year-old Bundaberg man charged with enter dwelling with intent in company who we're alleging was at the premise at the time but he's not facing any actual charges in relation to the shooting at this point.”

With police yet to find a weapon, Det Snr Sgt Bishop said he wouldn't speculate on what type of firearm may have been used.

"Until we can extract pellets it would be presumptuous for me to elaborate or guess on what type of weapon it was,” he said.

Police are still searching for others believed to have be involved in the incident, but Det Snr Sgt Bishop said there was no threat to other members of the community.

"All parties are known to each other,” he said.

"I would reiterate there's no threat to the broader public, it was disturbance between the people in the unit.”