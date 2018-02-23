Police confirm male driver died at the scene

UPDATE: The Burnett Highway is now open following a fatal traffic crash earlier this morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash, which killed the male driver at Moonford.

Preliminary investigations indicate at about 2.30am a four-wheel drive crashed and rolled approximately 15 kilometres north of Monto.

Emergency services responded however the male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

EARLIER: ONE person has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway at Moonford, north-west of Monto.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash about 15km north of Monto, which happened about 2am.

Unfortunately there was nothing they could do to save the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed he highway for several hours but it has now reopened.

Police investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing, anyone with information which may help police can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.