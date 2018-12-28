Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Horror crash on Gore Hwy
News

Police confirm identity of boy killed in horror truck crash

Tara Miko
by
28th Dec 2018 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed the young boy killed in a tragic truck crash yesterday afternoon was from Helidon in the Lockyer Valley.

Inspector Graeme Paine said the seven-year-old was the passenger in the truck driven by his 31-year-old father Ben Pringle, which overturned and caught alight at Pampas shortly after 5pm.

The boy's father has undergone surgery in hospital and remains in a serious condition.

The 62-year-old male driver of the other prime mover, from Millmerran, remains in a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on the Gore Hwy involving two trucks, Thursday, December 27, 2018. PHOTO: 7 NEWS
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on the Gore Hwy involving two trucks, Thursday, December 27, 2018. PHOTO: 7 NEWS 7 NEWS

Inspector Paine said initial investigations suggested both trucks were headed south when the first, driven by the older man, attempted to turn into a side street when it was struck from behind by the other truck.

"We'll be looking for the opportunities to speak to the drivers as soon as we can," Inspector Paine said.

"There were a number of witnesses we've spoken to at the scene."

Truck drivers around Queensland will today do a "lights on" tribute to the young boy, driving their vehicles with headlights turned on in memory of the lad.

Investigations continue.

More Stories

editors picks gore highway toowoomba toowoomba crash toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fowl shopping as birds hit the streets of Bundy

    Fowl shopping as birds hit the streets of Bundy

    Offbeat A PAIR of peafowl have been holding up traffic as they hit the shops in East Bundaberg this morning.

    Warning goes out: Fish is all pain, no gain

    premium_icon Warning goes out: Fish is all pain, no gain

    Environment Woodgate woman finds stonefish on the sand at the Theodolite Creek

    • 28th Dec 2018 4:39 PM
    Boundary Rider: Progress but at a price

    Boundary Rider: Progress but at a price

    Your Story Development needs to happen

    • 28th Dec 2018 4:31 PM
    Packages of white powder wash up on Bundaberg shores

    Packages of white powder wash up on Bundaberg shores

    Crime Two separate one-kilogram packages have been found

    Local Partners