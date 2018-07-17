Menu
Police confirm identity of body in Borumba Dam

3rd Aug 2017 12:20 PM
Clayton's Towing machinery dragged the car from Borumba Dam on Thursday afternoon before human remains were discovered inside.
BREAKING: Police can confirm the discovery of human remains inside a vehicle submerged at Borumba Dam near Imbil is that of 58-year-old missing man, Stuart Gatehouse.

Mr Gatehouse was reported missing in 2004 from Kenilworth.

Police were notified by a member of the public who was using a depth sounder and picked up a large object near the dam's boat ramp.

Missing person Stuart Raymond Gatehouse
The Police Dive Squad attended on April 20, and located a vehicle submerged in the water.

Once the vehicle was removed from the water, police located skeletal remains inside.

Preliminary results indicate the death was non-suspicious.

Police will be preparing a report for the Coroner.

