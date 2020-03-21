Police conducting search for man missing at Bullyard

Allan Post was last seen just before 8am when he left a Beiers Road address on foot.

POLICE have commenced a search operation for an 80-year-old man reported missing at Bullyard since 8am.

Police hold concern for his wellbeing as he suffers from a medical condition which causes him to become disorientated.

He is caucasian, tall with dark brown and grey hair and walks with a limp.

Officers are conducting patrols in the area, including nearby bushland.

Residents in the area are being asked to check their properties.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are urged to contact police.